Latvia's foreign ministry refers to solution of NK status in its annual report

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The main political document of Latvia, the annual report of the Foreign Ministry, referred to Nagorno Karabakh conflict, emphasizing that Armenia and Azerbaijan, in cooperation with the international community should continue seeking a solution to the question of the status of Nagorno Karabakh.

ARMENPRESS reports the document released by the Foreign Ministry of Latvia reads, ''The South Caucasus region saw an escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenian and Azerbaijani forces engaged in intense fighting that also resulted in civilian casualties. Following a trilateral agreement between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, and Turkey’s involvement, a ceasefire is presently in effect and further escalation of the conflict has been halted. At the same time, the conflict has considerably changed the balance of power in the South Caucasus. Armenia and Azerbaijan, in cooperation with the international community should continue seeking a solution to the question of the status of Nagorno Karabakh. The European Union underlines the need for the parties to the conflict to seek a solution concerning the status of Nagorno-Karabakh in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group’'.