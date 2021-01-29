Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 January

Colonel-General Sergey Istrakov presents results of negotiations to Armenian Defense Minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan received on January 29 the head of the Russian delegation led by  Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Sergey Istrakov, who visisted Armenia to participate in negotiations over Armenian-Russian defense cooperation.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, Sergey Istrakov presented to the Armenian Defense Minister the results of the works done during the negotiations and informed about future joint programs.





