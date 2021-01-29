Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-01-21

YEREVAN, 29 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.11 drams to 518.27 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.23 drams to 627.83 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.09 drams to 6.80 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.43 drams to 708.16 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 41.75 drams to 30887.77 drams. Silver price down by 3.15 drams to 419.99 drams. Platinum price down by 246.04 drams to 18162.41 drams.