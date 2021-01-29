Converse Bank’s surprise for the Lovers’ Day

Starting from the day of the Feast of St. Sarkis, the patron of the youth, to the day of St. Valentine (January 30-February 14), Converse Bank invites the young people to gather under one roof and talk about love. According to the tradition, we announce our annual, long-awaited campaign on the occasion of the Lovers’ Day and offer them to share their love confession on the Bank's Facebook page. The authors of the three most commented love confessions, will have the opportunity to celebrate St. Valentine's Day with their beloved ones in a romantic atmosphere in one of the restaurants of Yerevan.

To participate in the contest, you need to write a confession of love and tag your loved one under the publication.

The selection will be made on a random basis, from the top 30 confessions with highest number of likes.

The contest will last from January 30 to February 10, inclusively. The results of the contest will be announced on February 12.