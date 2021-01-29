Armenia Police Chief holds meeting with Ambassador of Belarus

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Vahe Ghazaryan received Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia Alexander Konyuk, the Armenia Police told Armenpress.

Vahe Ghazaryan congratulated the Ambassador on appointment. He highly appreciated the cooperation between the Police of Armenia and the Belarusian Ministry of Interior.

The Police Chief expressed readiness to continue and expand the partnership between the two respective structures.

In turn the Belarusian Ambassador thanked for the warm welcome and attached importance to the current relations between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries both at the bilateral level and within the international organizations.

Various issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

