3 new COVID cases confirmed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Only three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the past 24 hours in Artsakh, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 2322, the country’s health authorities announced.

42 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

The total death toll stands at 31.

The health ministry did not mention the number of active cases but said that only 27 patients are being treated at the hospital, while “patients with mild symptoms are treated at home.”

Artsakh health authorities said they continue testing direct contacts of the confirmed cases.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan