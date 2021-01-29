Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 January

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh receive first doses of Sputnik V

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh receive first doses of Sputnik V

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Defense Ministry reported on January 29 that its entire peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) completed undergoing the first dose vaccination against COVID-19 with the Sputnik-V vaccine. 

The second dose will be administered to the personnel by February 28th.

It noted that the vaccination was optional for servicemen. “More than 1900 Russian servicemen were vaccinated”, it said.

There are 1960 Russian peacekeepers stationed in Nagorno Karabakh.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration