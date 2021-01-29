Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh receive first doses of Sputnik V

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Defense Ministry reported on January 29 that its entire peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) completed undergoing the first dose vaccination against COVID-19 with the Sputnik-V vaccine.

The second dose will be administered to the personnel by February 28th.

It noted that the vaccination was optional for servicemen. “More than 1900 Russian servicemen were vaccinated”, it said.

There are 1960 Russian peacekeepers stationed in Nagorno Karabakh.

