Over 101 million coronavirus tests conducted in Russia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Russian medical workers have conducted more than 101 million coronavirus tests, TASS reports citing the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

“More than 101.1 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation”, the Service said, adding that 411,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

According to the watchdog, about 643,400 people in Russia remain under medical supervision over suspected COVID-19.







