LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-01-21

LONDON, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 January:

The price of aluminum down by 1.25% to $1978.50, copper price down by 1.48% to $7783.50, lead price down by 1.29% to $2027.50, nickel price down by 0.87% to $17704.00, tin price down by 0.28% to $22785.00, zinc price down by 1.48% to $2570.00, molybdenum price up by 1.45% to $23038.00, cobalt price up by 3.02% to $41250.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





