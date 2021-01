OSCE MG Co-chairs plan to pay a visit to Nagorno Karabakh – Zakharova

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs plan to pay a visit to Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the MFA Russia Maria Zakharova said in a briefing.

՛՛The OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs plan to pay a visit to Nagorno Karabakh, the date of the visit is not known yet, it's being discussed with the sides'', Zakharova said.