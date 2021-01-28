UN in Armenia and partners launch a Plan to support conflict-affected people from Nagorno- Karabakh

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Under the joint leadership of the UN Resident Coordinator and UNHCR, the United Nations Country Team, together with NGO partners, launched the Armenia Inter-Agency Response Plan. The plan has been presented to both Government and donor partners, ARMENPRESS was informed from the UN Department of Global Communications.

In line with Government support initiatives, this Response Plan runs until end of June 2021 and serves as a coordination and advocacy tool. It outlines priorities for the humanitarian response, and achievements to date as well as appealing for the resources necessary to address the needs of the 90,000 people who have sought refuge in Armenia and of the hosting communities who have welcomed them. The Reponse Plan involves 36 humanitarian partners and 188 projects with total financial requirements amounting to USD 62.6 million across six key sectors: protection, including child protection; education; shelter and non-food items; food security and nutrition; health, and early-recovery.

“Together with our partners here in Armenia, the UN Country Team have been working hard since the beginning of the conflict to help meet the critical needs of people forced to flee their homes, and this Plan represents an important new opportunity for even greater support and solidarity through enhanced humanitarian donor engagement.” noted UN RC in Armenia, Shombi Sharp at the launch.

Government representatives including key line Ministries expressed appreciation for the the collaboration with the UN, international community and NGOs on the crisis response and recognized the importance of the Response Plan in further scaling up this partnership.

“While the conflict has ended, people who are in a refugee-like situation in Armenia have urgent humanitarian needs, which are further aggravated by winter. The plan presents our collective efforts to support the Government’s response to help these people, both immediately and in the medium-term. It also includes host communities who have shown great hospitality to new arrivals,” added UNHCR Representative in Armenia Anna-Carin Ost.

To ensure effective linkages between humanitarian and development interventions, this Response Plan has been developed in line with the COVID-19 Socio-Economic Response and Recovery Plan and the upcoming United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF), which will articulate UN priorities for partnership with Armenia from 2021 to 2025.

The plan seeks to expand significant support already provided by UN Armenia, together with humanitarian and development partners, having made an important impact for those displaced from the early days of the conflict.

From October until December 2020, the UN agencies and partners distributed over 33,330 non-food items, including bedding items, towels, hygiene supplies, and household items, while providing 1,000 foldable beds and covering the utility costs for 64 collective shelter facilities. 11,500 school-age children who are currently enrolled in secondary education in Armenia were assisted too. Further, hundreds of metric tons of food assistance has been provided to approximately 18,000 people each month, along with a number of other actions.