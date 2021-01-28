Anti-government protest ends in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The protest at the Republican Square of Yerevan has ended. The protestors demanded the resignation of the PM and establishment of an interim government.

‘’Today we did what was beyond our powers, showing that we are ready to keep our word. Now I ask you not to take any measures, because our powers are not equal. If the number of our protesters was large enough, the police would behave differently and would protect us’’, said one of the organizers of the rally.

The organizers of the protest informed that Arshak Zakaryan, one of organizers, has been arrested.

Earlier today, scuffles between police and protesters took place outside the government headquarters in Yerevan where demonstrators attempted to enter the main government building.