Protesters attempt to enter government headquarters

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Scuffles between police and protesters are taking place outside the government headquarters in Yerevan where demonstrators attempted to enter the main government building. Police cordoned off the building and are now trying to de-escalate the situation.

The demonstration was taking place at Republic Square, where protesters are rallying demanding the resignation of the incumbent government.

