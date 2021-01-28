Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-01-21

YEREVAN, 28 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 January, USD exchange rate stood at 518.16 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 628.06 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.89 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 711.59 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 30929.52 drams. Silver price stood at 423.14 drams. Platinum price stood at 18408.45 drams.