Belarus, Armenia plan to hold session of inter-parliamentary committee in Minsk

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. On January 27 Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia Alexander Konyuk met with Vice Speaker of Parliament Vahe Enfiajyan to discuss issues relating to boosting and further deepening the cooperation between the Belarusian and Armenian Parliaments, BelTA reports.

The meeting focused on the prospects of holding the next session of the Armenia-Belarus inter-parliamentary cooperation committee in Minsk this year.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





