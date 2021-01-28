Russian Ambassador visits Armenia’s defense ministry on Army Day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the Armenian Army Day, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin visited today the defense ministry where he met with minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Ambassador congratulated Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Onik Gasparyan on the Army Day, wishing success and highlighting the strategic level of the Armenian-Russian relations in the field of defense.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan