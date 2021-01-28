Catholicos of All Armenians pays tribute to memory of fallen soldiers at Yerablur Military Pantheon

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, visited on January 28 the Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of soldiers fallen for the defense of the Homeland, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.

His Holiness Garegin II was accompanied by a group of clergymen.

January 28 marks the 29th anniversary of the foundation of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan