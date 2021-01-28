Russia reports 19,138 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 19,138 in the past day to 3,793,810, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The average growth rate reached 0.51%.

Moscow confirmed 2,897 new COVID-19 cases in the past day. Some 2,128 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 939 in the Moscow Region, 469 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 382 in the Voronezh Region and 375 in the Rostov Region.

Currently, 492,901 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.