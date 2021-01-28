Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 January

Armenian Apostolic Church makes efforts for returning POWs from Azerbaijan – His Holiness Garegin II

Armenian Apostolic Church makes efforts for returning POWs from Azerbaijan – His Holiness Garegin II

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Apostolic Church is making all possible efforts for returning the prisoners of war from Azerbaijan, His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, told reporters during the visit to the Yerablur Military Pantheon on the occasion of the Armenian Army Day.

“We are making all efforts to be able to contribute to the return of our captured sons”, he said.

Asked whether it is possible that the Armenian Apostolic Church applies to Pope Francis over the issue of POWs, His Holiness Garegin II said they are discussing this issue and are taking proper actions.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration