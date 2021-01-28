Garegin II strongly condemns desecration of Armenian churches in territories occupied by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, strongly condemns the desecration of the Armenian churches in the territories of Artsakh occupied by Azerbaijan.

“Of course, we strongly condemn such cases and make efforts so that the international community will also condemn such incidents”, His Holiness Garegin II told reporters in the Yerablur Military Pantheon where he visited to pay tribute to the memory of fallen heroes on the Army Day.

He thanked the Russian leadership, as well as the Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill for the support which made possible the continuation of the operation of the Dadivank Monastery in Artsakh.

