Armenia records major progress in Corruption Perceptions Index 2020

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has recorded a major progress in the Corruption Perceptions Index 2020, Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan said on social media.

“Dear compatriots,

The results of the Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2020 have been released.

Armenia continues recording a major progress, improving its positions by 7 points this year.

With 49 score, Armenia is ranked the 60th in the CPI 2020, whereas in 2019 and 2018 it was ranked 77th and 105th respectively.

Transparency International says “with a score of 49, Armenia is a significant improver on the CPI, rising 15 points since 2012. Armenia has taken a gradual approach to reform, resulting in steady and positive improvements in anti-corruption”.

At the same time, Transparency International notes that the problems existing in the judiciary remain as a challenge in Armenia’s anti-corruption efforts.

I would like to remind that the CPI results are important because it assesses the citizens’ perception over the actions taken by the government.

I am confident that the consistent and real anti-corruption reforms, the judicial reforms will contribute also to the strengthening of our Armed Forces.

Congratulations on the Armenian Army Day…

Glory and honor to the defenders of the Homeland…”, the minister said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan