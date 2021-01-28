Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 January

Wreath laid on behalf of Armenian President at Yerablur Military Pantheon on Army Day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the Army Day, on behalf of the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, tribute was paid to the memory of the heroes who died for the defense of Homeland, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A wreath was laid on behalf of President Sarkissian at the Yerablur Military Pantheon on the wall commemorating the heroism of those who died for the freedom and independence of the Motherland. 





