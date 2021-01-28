LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-01-21

LONDON, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 January:

The price of aluminum down by 0.12% to $2003.50, copper price down by 1.12% to $7900.50, lead price down by 0.29% to $2054.00, nickel price down by 2.35% to $17860.00, tin price up by 1.41% to $22850.00, zinc price down by 3.90% to $2608.50, molybdenum price up by 0.49% to $22708.00, cobalt price up by 1.05% to $40040.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.