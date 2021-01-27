Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 January

Armella Shakaryan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Mexico

Armella Shakaryan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Mexico

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Armella Shakaryan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Mexico, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the President.  

Armella Shakaryan headed the division responsible for affairs with Canada and the USA at the Department of American Countries of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia.

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration