Armella Shakaryan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Mexico
YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Armella Shakaryan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Mexico, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the President.
Armella Shakaryan headed the division responsible for affairs with Canada and the USA at the Department of American Countries of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia.
- 20:52 Armenian FM emphasizes priority of return of Armenian POWs in a conversation with Lavrov
- 20:09 Armella Shakaryan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Mexico
- 20:03 Putin urges international community to help solve humanitarian issues in Nagorno Karabakh
- 19:43 Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani Deputy PMs to meet on January 30
- 19:01 French Secretary of State highlights OSCE MG's importance over situation in NK
- 18:40 Secretary of State to Minister for Foreign Affairs of France refers to Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan
- 17:35 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-01-21
- 17:35 Asian Stocks up - 27-01-21
- 17:12 Armenian economy minister, EU Ambassador discuss cooperation development opportunities
- 17:02 Pashinyan chairs consultation over draft Economic response program
- 16:56 No incidents recorded at Armenian-Azerbaijani LoC, says Defense Ministry
- 16:51 Armenian PM, Iranian FM discuss post-war situation in the region
- 16:33 The Government of Japan supports the development of waste management system in Ijevan
- 16:19 “Armenia’s territorial integrity is our red line” – Iranian FM says in Yerevan
- 15:39 Return of POWs from Azerbaijan vital issue for Armenia: Parliament Speaker tells Russian Ambassador
- 15:27 Armenian justice minister, Belarusian Ambassador discuss anti-corruption fight
- 15:15 Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs
- 15:02 Number of Center for Armenian Studies abroad to increase - deputy minister
- 14:08 Azerbaijani media outlet distorts German FM’s remarks on mercenaries involved in war against Artsakh
- 13:46 Armenia highlights high level of political dialogue with Iran, says Foreign Minister
- 12:45 CoE member state Azerbaijan violates international law: Armenian MP says at PACE
- 12:38 Armenian Police Chief personally negotiates release of 3 y.o. hostage with armed fugitive in Yerevan
- 12:24 Armenia extends ban on cement imports from non-EEU countries
- 12:20 Cabinet installs new President of Urban Development Committee
- 11:55 Pashinyan expects resumption of air communication between Armenia and Russia will boost tourism
21:15, 01.21.2021
Viewed 3566 times European Parliament strictly condemns Turkey's destabilizing role in Nagorno Karabakh
12:01, 01.23.2021
Viewed 2440 times Candidate for U.S. State Secretarya reaffirms Biden's promise over Armenian Genocide
16:12, 01.21.2021
Viewed 1998 times Armenian scientists submit proposals to NASA for Artemis moon mission
12:10, 01.22.2021
Viewed 1624 times US administration to review security assistance to Azerbaijan - Secretary of State-Designate Blinken
14:12, 01.23.2021
Viewed 1480 times Armenia’s healthcare ministry assesses situation over COVID-19 stable