Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani Deputy PMs to meet on January 30

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan will take place on January 30, in Moscow, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of Armenian Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan.

An agreement to set up a trilateral working group chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan aimed at unblocking all economic and transport communications in the region was reached on January 11 following a trilateral meeting of the three countries' leaders in Moscow