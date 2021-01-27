Secretary of State to Minister for Foreign Affairs of France refers to Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. According to Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, they raise the issue of the Armenian war prisoners during their conversations with Azerbaijani leadership, whenever there is such an opportunity, ARMENPRESS reports Lemoyne said in Yerevan.

''Naturally, we raise that issue in conversations with the Azerbaijani leadership, whenever we have such an opportunity. The ICRC has the main mandate over the issue of the war prisoners and they work in that direction, but we also raise that issue in case of any opportunity'', he said.