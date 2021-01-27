Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-01-21

YEREVAN, 27 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 518.16 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.43 drams to 628.06 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.89 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.80 drams to 711.59 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 10.14 drams to 30929.52 drams. Silver price down by 4.00 drams to 423.14 drams. Platinum price down by 70.20 drams to 18408.45 drams.