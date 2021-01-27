Armenian economy minister, EU Ambassador discuss cooperation development opportunities

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan received today Head of the European Union’s Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, the ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by the representatives of the economy ministry and the EU Delegation.

The implementation process of the section of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) relating to trade, EU’s assistance programs for Armenia and those provided to the Armenian government for COVID-19 response, as well as a number of other programs were discussed during the meeting.

The commercial reforms carried out by the support projects of the EU were emphasized during the meeting.

