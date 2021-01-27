Armenian PM, Iranian FM discuss post-war situation in the region

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received on January 27 Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the Iranian FM in the Armenian government, Pashinyan noted: “Dear Mr. Minister, dear colleague, welcome to Armenia. Today we have many issues to discuss – the issue of deepening and developing our bilateral relations, as well as our cooperation in different platforms. Of course, the current situation in the region is going to be one of the key topics of our discussions. I think that the stability, peace and sustainable development of the region are among our common interests. The relations of our countries are of course based on traditional friendship, and we are glad to host the representatives of Iran in our country and our government”.

In his turn the Iranian FM stated: “Dear Mr. Prime Minister, I want to thank you for this occasion provided to me and my colleagues to meet with you. I want to convey the warm greetings of Mr. Rouhani [President of Iran] to you, he was wishing good health and all the best to you. Armenia is the good neighbor of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we have very warm relations with the Republic of Armenia. There is a great respect in Iran in particular to your personality, to the courage that you took that step towards peace.

We have common regional concerns with you. From the very first days of the conflict we have been in constant touch both with you and other countries of the region and want to keep that tie having cooperation prospects. We have opportunities for cooperation both at the bilateral and multilateral formats, and it would be better if today we have discussions on these matters.

Of course, you know the position of Iran over the current crisis – that is the maintenance of the international law, the protection of peoples, minorities, as well as the preservation of territorial integrity and the non-use of force. You are also aware of the claim by our Spiritual Leader which is the preservation of the security of Armenians, as well as ensuring their dignified life. You also know that we are hosting our Armenian compatriots in Iran and are always ready to serve them, have very good and warm relations with them. Let me once again thank you for the warm welcome, as well as for this meeting opportunity”.

The Armenian PM and the Iranian FM then continued exchanging views on the situation and developments in the region following the recent war in Nagorno Karabakh. Both attached importance to the works aimed at ensuring stability in the region. Nikol Pashinyan said the regional situation has created both challenges and opportunities, and establishment of stability and lasting peace in the region is possible only through joint constructive efforts and a respective environment.

Pashinyan stated that there are still many unresolved issues, including that of the status of Nagorno Karabakh, adding that Armenia is ready to continue the negotiations within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

The officials also discussed the ongoing humanitarian problems. In this context the Armenian PM said the return of the Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan is a priority, noting that the Armenian side believes that point 8th of the November 9 statement must be implemented without preconditions. Mr. Zarif said Iran understands Armenia’s concerns and is ready to support the humanitarian efforts.

Nikol Pashinyan and Mohammad Javad Zarif also touched upon the bilateral agenda and the development prospects of the economic partnership. They attached importance to the unblocking of regional transportation and economic communication which, they said, will contribute to the increase of utilization volumes of the existing economic potential. Both the ongoing and the potential projects were discussed during the meeting. The sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue the mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Armenian PM asked the FM to convey his greetings to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Spiritual Leader Ayatullah Haajj Sayyid Ali Khamenei, stating that he warmly remembers his communication with them.

