Return of POWs from Azerbaijan vital issue for Armenia: Parliament Speaker tells Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan received today Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the Ambassador, Speaker Mirzoyan once again highlighted the importance of allied relations between Armenia and Russia and highly valued the active engagement of the Russian side in terms of stopping the hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh and overcoming the ongoing humanitarian problems. He emphasized that the return of Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan is the most important issue for the Armenian side, expressing confidence that the Russian partners will continue their mediation efforts on this direction for the implementation of the respective point enshrined in the November 9 trilateral statement.

The Parliament Speaker also noted that the trilateral statement has not solved the Karabakh conflict, adding that the Armenian side is ready to resume the negotiations within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship over the status of Nagorno Karabakh, based on the peoples’ right to self-determination.

In his turn the Russian Ambassador introduced the activity of the humanitarian center established by Russia, as well as the operation of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh. He stressed the need to continue the peaceful negotiations within the Minsk Group for the complete solution of the conflict, as well as for clarifying the status of Nagorno Karabakh.

During the meeting the sides discussed a number of issues relating to activating and deepening the cooperation of the Armenian and Russian parliaments in bilateral and multilateral platforms.

