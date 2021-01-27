Number of Center for Armenian Studies abroad to increase - deputy minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The number of Center for Armenian Studies operating in different countries of the world will increase, Deputy minister of education, science, culture and sport Artur Martirosyan said at a press conference in Armenpress, adding that there are plans to add 2 more such centers to the already existing 8 ones.

“As for the location of these new centers, let me not open the brackets. It is conditioned by several factors, we are working with our Embassies. The interest of the hosting side is also very important so that they will provide co-financing and ensure the continuation of the program. I attach importance to these centers to open in influential institutions. We are thinking about new formats in cooperation with the influential structures of the Diaspora so that the expansion of these centers will not take place only at the expense of the state budget. And we have put a task for all these centers to be in network cooperation”, the deputy minister said.

The new centers will mainly run the same policy as the current ones do. The popularization of the Armenian culture and education will be the focus of their activity.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan