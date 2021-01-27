Armenia highlights high level of political dialogue with Iran, says Foreign Minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian calls the Armenian-Iranian agenda comprehensive, based on the centuries-old friendly relations between the two peoples.

“Our friendship is the best example of inter-cultural dialogue and various religions and civilizations’ living side by side, the basis of which is the mutual trust and respect. This is the key of achieving peace and stability in the region”, the FM said at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Yerevan.

FM Aivazian said Armenia attaches importance to the high level of the political dialogue existing with Iran, the close commercial ties and the cooperation in the fields of mutual interest. According to him, this meeting is a good occasion to exchange views on the prospects of multi-sectoral cooperation, to outline the future actions.

“I am confident that we will be able to further strengthen and develop our mutually beneficial cooperation with joint efforts. Iran is Armenia’s 4th trading partner, and of course, the promotion of commercial cooperation has a special place in our agenda. Of course, our discussions gave a special place to the regional security and stability-related issues, and we will continue exchanging views over them during the day”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan