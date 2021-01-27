Armenia extends ban on cement imports from non-EEU countries

YEREVAN, JANAURY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia extended for another 6 months the ban on cement imports from non-Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) countries, aimed at protecting the domestic market and production of the material deemed of strategic importance.

The temporary ban had expired on January 1, 2021.

The move is expected to ensure the further development of Armenian cement production.

