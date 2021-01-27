Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 January

Cabinet installs new President of Urban Development Committee

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet approved Armen Ghularyan as the new President of the Urban Development Committee.

Ghularyan was serving as First Vice President and was in charge of the agency since the former chief Vahagn Vermishyan was sacked in February 2020 pending an investigation into bribery.

Speaking at the Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wished good luck to Ghularyan in leading the Urban Development Committee.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





