Outcome of Azeri aggression can’t create grounds for lasting peace – FM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia doesn’t find that the results of Azerbaijan’s aggression and the use of force against Artsakh could create grounds for lasting peace or be considered as an opportunity for regional cooperation, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian told his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif during a meeting in Yerevan.

“Now our region is facing new, most serious challenges which were created as a result of Azerbaijan’s dangerous attempt to solve the Karabakh conflict through force. Armenia doesn’t find that the results of Azerbaijan’s aggression and the use of force against Artsakh could create grounds for lasting peace or be considered as an opportunity for regional cooperation. Iran is an important country in the region, and we respect Iran’s approaches through which it builds its relations with its direct neighbors. Nevertheless, we’d like to once again emphasize that it is only the lasting peace addressing everyone’s interests – where there are no winners or losers, so-called victories or defeats – that could create true guarantees for advancing security, stability and development in the region,” Aivazian said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan