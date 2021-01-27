Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 January

Parliament to convene extraordinary session

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has proposed the Parliament to convene an extraordinary session.

The session will be convened on February 3, at 11:00.

The agenda of the session will include the package of bills on making changes and amendments to the Judicial Code, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Law on Justice Academy, as well as the Law on Social Assistance, etc.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





