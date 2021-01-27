MP Marukyan re-elected 1st Vice-Chairperson of PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Head of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the Armenian Parliament, member of Armenia’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Edmon Marukyan has been re-elected as first Vice-Chairperson of the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights, the lawmaker said on Facebook.

“Today I was re-elected as the first Vice-Chairperson of one of the most important committees of PACE – the Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights. The Committee Chairperson has three deputies. My candidacy has been presented by the PACE Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) political group”, he said.

The Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rightscomprises 85 members and their alternates to which should be added the presidents of the 5 political groups as ex-officio members. It deals with a wide range of legal and human rights topics, appointing parliamentary rapporteurs mandated to prepare reports based on in situ research, hearings and exchanges of views with experts. This work culminates in resolutions and recommendations of the Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) addressed to member states and other Council of Europe bodies. The Committee has three sub-committees: on human rights, on crime problems and the fight against terrorism, and on the implementation of judgments of the European Court of Human Rights.

