Armenia and Russia to restart air travel from February 1 following coronavirus shutdown

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Russia are resuming regular bilateral air communication from February 1, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

The flights are restarting as part of the “I am Traveling Without Covid-19” program, around which the governments of Armenia and Russia have adopted decisions.

Travelers must have a negative COVID-19 test result administered no more than 72 hours prior to the flight.

This is a pilot program which is originally planned for a month. Pashinyan said he hopes it will be a success and the program will be fully launched from March.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan