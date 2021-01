Meeting of Armenian, Iranian FMs kicks off in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian and Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif has kicked off in Yerevan, the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Facebook.

“Tête-à-tête meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Iran Ara Aivazian and Mohammad Javad Zarif has commenced”, the MFA spokesperson said.

The Iranian FM is also scheduled to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Iranian Foreign Minister has started a regional visit. On January 25 he visited Azerbaijan and then Russia.

