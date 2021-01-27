Lowest inflation among EEU members recorded in Armenia
10:11, 27 January, 2021
YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. In November 2020 Armenia recorded the lowest inflation among the Eurasian Economic Union countries, according to the data released by the union’s regulatory body – the Eurasian Economic Commission.
In the reporting period the prices in Armenia grew against 2019 December by 0,3%, and 1,6% against November.
(Belarus – 6,1% and 6,6%, Kazakhstan – 6,5% and 7,3%, Kyrgyzstan – 7,2% and 8,2%, Russia – 4,1% and 4,4%).
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
