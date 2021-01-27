Lowest inflation among EEU members recorded in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. In November 2020 Armenia recorded the lowest inflation among the Eurasian Economic Union countries, according to the data released by the union’s regulatory body – the Eurasian Economic Commission.

In the reporting period the prices in Armenia grew against 2019 December by 0,3%, and 1,6% against November.

(Belarus – 6,1% and 6,6%, Kazakhstan – 6,5% and 7,3%, Kyrgyzstan – 7,2% and 8,2%, Russia – 4,1% and 4,4%).

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan