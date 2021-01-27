LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-01-21

LONDON, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 January:

The price of aluminum stood at $2006.00, copper price stood at $7990.00, lead price stood at $2060.00, nickel price stood at $18290.00, tin price stood at $22532.00, zinc price stood at $2714.50, molybdenum price up by 0.20% to $22597.00, cobalt price stood at $39625.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.