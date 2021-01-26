President Sarkissian congratulates Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on being reelected President of Portugal

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a message to President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, congratulating his on re-election.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, President Sarkissian expressed conviction that by joint efforts it will be possible to expand and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres.

Armen Sarkissian wished Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa success, and lasting peace and welfare to the people of Portugal.