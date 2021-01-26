Iranian FM to meet with Armenia’s PM in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif will arrive in Armenia as part of his regional visit on January 26, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

On January 27 the Armenian and Iranian Foreign Ministers will hold a meeting.

During the visit the Iranian FM will be received by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan