Regional cooperation, creation of “economic synergy” – Iranian FM says after meeting Lavrov

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has expressed hope that the “disagreements” between Armenia and Azerbaijan would transform into “partnership and cooperation.”

“I’d like to congratulate President Vladimir Putin, as well as the Russian Federation for bringing to an end the conflict in our region which had led to the deaths of servicemen and civilians,” Zarif said, referring to the Moscow-mediated armistice that ended the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh War.

“And today we are entering a new era, where we hope that disagreements would transform into cooperation and partnership. And we can, relying on regional cooperation, move towards the creation of synergy and find the routes that were closed for decades, open those routes, so that they lead to the economic progress of this entire region,” Zarif told reporters after meeting his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Russia.

Zarif said that “economic synergy” is the best guarantee for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“You are aware that I am on a regional tour, I am visiting all our neighboring countries – Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, and I have spoken about this topic with my colleagues. We had very good talks,” Zarif said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan