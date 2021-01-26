Russia confident agreements reached will solve situation around Nagorno Karabakh, FM Lavrov says

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif have discussed in-detail the situation around Nagorno Karabakh during their talks in Moscow on January 26, the Russian FM informed at a press conference following their meeting.

“We have observed very attentively the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, taking into account the efforts which were made by Russia thanks to which it was possible to achieve the complete cessation of hostilities on November 9. We have also told about the agreements which were reached in Moscow on January 11 by the Presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, which related to the cooperation on unblocking all economic, transportation and other communications in the South Caucasus with the participation of the regional countries and all their neighbors, including the Islamic Republic of Iran. And we are sure that this work will allow to completely solve the remaining political aspects of the situation around Nagorno Karabakh on fair bases, for the benefit of the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples, and of course, for the benefit of all their neighbors”, the Russian FM said.

Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif is paying a regional visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan to work on the opportunities existing in the trilateral statement signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 9, 2020. The FM has already visited Azerbaijan. He will arrive in Armenia on January 27.

