Armenian minister, Russian Ambassador discuss return of POWs from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan met today with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the ministry told Armenpress.

In his welcoming remarks the minister highly appreciated the cooperation developments with the Russian respective ministry, as well as attached importance to the productive partnership in the field of humanitarian assistance, the support provided for restoring civilian infrastructure and the role of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh.

The Russian Ambassador has also touched upon the aforementioned priorities of the cooperation.

The sides praised the activity of the Yerevan-based Armenian-Russian humanitarian response center, as well as the ongoing projects.

The discussion also focused on the return of the Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan, the issue on boosting the ongoing search operations for killed or missing in action.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan



