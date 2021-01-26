French Minister of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. French Minister of State for Tourism, French Nationals Abroad and Francophonie, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne will arrive in Armenia on January 27 on a two-day working visit, the French Embassy in Armenia told Armenpress.

The French official will meet with the leadership of Armenia.

During his visit Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne will visit the construction site of the future building of the French educational institution after Anatole France. The new building will allow the educational center to host more students - both French, foreign and Armenian.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan