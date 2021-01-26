Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 January

Russia confirms 18,241 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest since October 31

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 18,241, the lowest since October 31. The total number of infections has reached 3,756,931, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to the crisis center, daily values of new infections have not surpassed 22,000 for eight days. The relative growth amounts to 0.49%.

In all, currently 511,888 patients continue treatment in Russia.





