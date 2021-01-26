COVID-infected President Sarkissian discharged from London hospital

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian continues home treatment for COVID-19, his office said on Tuesday, adding that the president is feeling comparably better and that “positive dynamics” is observed in his health condition.

“However he is still under the supervision of doctors.”

Sarkissian was hospitalized with COVID-19 induced double-pneumonia on January 13 in London, where he was on a medical visit for an unrelated condition.

Sarkissian’s Office said he would return to Yerevan “immediately after receiving the doctors’ permission [to do so]”. “The President continues working remotely, fulfilling his constitutional functions. The President and Mrs. Nune Sarkissian once again thank everyone for the words of support and good wishes.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan