Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan economic task force meeting to take place “in coming days”

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The first meeting between the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Ministers in pursuance of the Karabakh armistice’s clause 9 will take place soon, but the timeframes are yet to be decided, Armenian Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan’s office told ARMENPRESS in response to an article published by the Russian RBK newspaper which cited unnamed governmental sources from Armenia and Russia saying that the meeting is due on January 27.

“The meeting will take place in the coming days, but the exact date and time are being clarified. The agenda doesn’t underscore any specific direction or infrastructure, it implies the discussion of various issues related to the regional transport unblocking,” Grigoryan’s office said.

The agreement to create a trilateral deputy prime ministerial task force in charge of implementing clause 9 of the ceasefire deal was reached during the January 11 summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Moscow.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan